Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – Ellsworth leadership and other community leaders gathered at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder, South Dakota for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the inside galleries of the museum June 26, 2024.



Following a two-year closure, the museum located just outside Ellsworth’s main gate offers free admission to the exhibits on the inside of the museum in addition to the various aircraft on display outside.



“The museum has four large galleries of artifacts covering the history and heritage of military and civilian aerospace achievements over the past century,” said Erika Cerveny, museum curator and director. “We’ve completed some renovations and readjustments while [the museum] was closed, which helped increase the security and safety of the facility.”



During the ceremony, Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, addressed the event attendees, then was joined by Cerveny for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.



Following the ceremony, the doors to the museum were officially opened to the public, allowing members of the community and tourists to view the exhibits inside and outside the museum, to include 33 different aircraft displays.



“The South Dakota Air and Space Museum is a truly amazing place,” said Oakley. “It’s not just a repository of history, but a tremendous resource for education, a wellspring of inspiration, and a vibrant beacon of pride for our base and our local community.”



Going forward, the museum operating hours will be Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., excluding federal holidays other than Veterans Day.



For more information about the museum, or on how to become a volunteer, please reach out to 28bw.mu.ellsworthmuseum@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:51 Story ID: 475274 Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening, by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.