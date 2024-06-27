A U.S. Army aircrew Soldier aboard a HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, looks out the door over South Korea while participating in Dragon Lift 2024, June 26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

