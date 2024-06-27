Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon Lift 2024 [Image 19 of 22]

    Dragon Lift 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Noyes is transported by Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel to a ROK UH-60P Blackhawk helicopter on II Chul Bong, a ROK Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during Dragon Lift 2024, June 26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Medivac
    HH-60
    US Army
    Republic of Korea
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Dragon Lift 2024

