Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel stand by for two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division to arrive on II Chul Bong, a ROK Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during Dragon Lift 2024, June 26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

