U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Noyes is transported by Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel to a ROK UH-60P Blackhawk helicopter on II Chul Bong, a ROK Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during Dragon Lift 2024, June 26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8507835
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-CG814-1182
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragon Lift 2024 [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT