U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Noyes is transported by Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy personnel to a ROK UH-60P Blackhawk helicopter on II Chul Bong, a ROK Casualty Receiving & Treatment Ship during Dragon Lift 2024, June 26, 2024. Dragon Lift is a biannual medical exercise conducted by United States Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8507837 VIRIN: 240626-A-CG814-1185 Resolution: 6462x4308 Size: 4.58 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dragon Lift 2024 [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.