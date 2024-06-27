A U.S. Airman with the Washington National Guard presents a bouquet of yellow rose buds to Mrs. Jill Welsh during the Washington National Guard change of command ceremony at Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Yellow is the color of joy and friendship and symbolizes the friendships that will bloom during Mrs. Welsh’s time with the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8507268
|VIRIN:
|240629-Z-YS961-9701
|Resolution:
|5134x3423
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
