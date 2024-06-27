Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general

The Washington National Guard welcomes its new adjutant general, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, and celebrates the service of outgoing adjutant general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty during a change of command ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Welsh will command all Washington Army and Air National Guard forces and serve as the director of the Washington Military Department which, in addition to the National Guard, includes the state’s Emergency Management Division, the Washington State Guard, and the Washington Youth Challenge Academy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

