Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general [Image 4 of 8]

    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon    

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The Washington National Guard welcomes its new adjutant general, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, and celebrates the service of outgoing adjutant general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty during a change of command ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Welsh will command all Washington Army and Air National Guard forces and serve as the director of the Washington Military Department which, in addition to the National Guard, includes the state’s Emergency Management Division, the Washington State Guard, and the Washington Youth Challenge Academy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8507265
    VIRIN: 240629-Z-YS961-3390
    Resolution: 3119x4678
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Jay Inslee
    Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty
    Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT