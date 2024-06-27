U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, right, outgoing adjutant general for the state of Washington, passes the colors to Gov. Jay Inslee during a change of command ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Daugherty was appointed adjutant general for the state of Washington in 2012, providing guidance and support during large-scale state disasters to include the State Route 530 landslide in 2013, catastrophic wildfire seasons, and the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8507266
|VIRIN:
|240629-Z-YS961-9810
|Resolution:
|4498x2999
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT