Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general [Image 5 of 8]

    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon    

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, right, outgoing adjutant general for the state of Washington, passes the colors to Gov. Jay Inslee during a change of command ceremony on Camp Murray, Wash., June 29, 2024. Daugherty was appointed adjutant general for the state of Washington in 2012, providing guidance and support during large-scale state disasters to include the State Route 530 landslide in 2013, catastrophic wildfire seasons, and the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.29.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8507266
    VIRIN: 240629-Z-YS961-9810
    Resolution: 4498x2999
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general
    Washington National Guard welcomes new adjutant general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Washington
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty
    Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT