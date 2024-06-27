USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, left, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Max Zuni, governor, Pueblo of Isleta, congratulate each other after signing a partnership agreement at the Pueblo of Isleta Cultural Center, June 26, 2024, that will begin a comprehensive study of erosion at the Pottery Mound site and evaluate what solutions can be put in place to protect the site which is of historic and cultural significance to the Isleta Pueblo.

