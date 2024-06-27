Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 5 of 5]

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, left, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Max Zuni, governor, Pueblo of Isleta, congratulate each other after signing a partnership agreement at the Pueblo of Isleta Cultural Center, June 26, 2024, that will begin a comprehensive study of erosion at the Pottery Mound site and evaluate what solutions can be put in place to protect the site which is of historic and cultural significance to the Isleta Pueblo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8506564
    VIRIN: 240626-A-CZ991-1018
    Resolution: 6000x7500
    Size: 27.56 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USACE
    cultural resources
    Isleta Pueblo
    Tribal Partnership Program
    Pottery Mound
    Gov. Max Zuni

