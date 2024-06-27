Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, standing left, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, speaks about the significance of the partnership agreement to begin a cultural preservation study for the historic Pottery Mound site, June 26, 2024. Hansbrough and Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Max Zuni signed the agreement shortly after Hansbrough’s remarks.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8506561
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-CZ991-1016
|Resolution:
|6000x4799
|Size:
|17.56 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
