Col. James Handura, standing left, commander, USACE-South Pacific Division, addresses the audience and Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Max Zuni before the signing of a partnership agreement to begin a cultural preservation study for the historic Pottery Mound site, June 26, 2024. Entering the agreement is the first step in beginning a comprehensive study of erosion at the Pottery Mound and evaluating what solutions can be put in place to protect the site.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.0024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8506560
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-CZ991-1015
|Resolution:
|6000x4799
|Size:
|16.89 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT