Col. James Handura, standing left, commander, USACE-South Pacific Division, addresses the audience and Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Max Zuni before the signing of a partnership agreement to begin a cultural preservation study for the historic Pottery Mound site, June 26, 2024. Entering the agreement is the first step in beginning a comprehensive study of erosion at the Pottery Mound and evaluating what solutions can be put in place to protect the site.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.0024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 20:36 Photo ID: 8506560 VIRIN: 240626-A-CZ991-1015 Resolution: 6000x4799 Size: 16.89 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.