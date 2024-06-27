Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.0024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Col. James Handura, standing left, commander, USACE-South Pacific Division, addresses the audience and Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Max Zuni before the signing of a partnership agreement to begin a cultural preservation study for the historic Pottery Mound site, June 26, 2024. Entering the agreement is the first step in beginning a comprehensive study of erosion at the Pottery Mound and evaluating what solutions can be put in place to protect the site.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.0024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8506560
    VIRIN: 240626-A-CZ991-1015
    Resolution: 6000x4799
    Size: 16.89 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    cultural resources
    Isleta Pueblo
    Tribal Partnership Program
    USACE-South Pacific Division
    Pottery Mound

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT