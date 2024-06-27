USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, left, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Max Zuni, governor, Pueblo of Isleta, sign a partnership agreement at the Pueblo of Isleta Cultural Center, June 26, 2024. The agreement is the first ever study USACE will conduct under guidelines to the Tribal Partnership Program were updated in 2023.

