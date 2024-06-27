Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 4 of 5]

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, left, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, and Max Zuni, governor, Pueblo of Isleta, sign a partnership agreement at the Pueblo of Isleta Cultural Center, June 26, 2024. The agreement is the first ever study USACE will conduct under guidelines to the Tribal Partnership Program were updated in 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8506563
    VIRIN: 240626-A-CZ991-1017
    Resolution: 6000x6373
    Size: 22.76 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study
    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    cultural resources
    partnership agreement
    Isleta Pueblo
    Pottery Mound
    Gov. Max Zuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT