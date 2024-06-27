Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works), (back row fourth from left), and Col. James Handura, (back row third from left), commander, USACE-South Pacific Division, join Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, (front left), and Max Zuni, governor, Pueblo of Isleta, (front right), and representatives from the Albuquerque District and the Pueblo of Isleta, including several council members, after the signing of a partnership agreement at the Pueblo of Isleta Cultural Center, June 26, 2024. The agreement will begin a comprehensive study of erosion at the Pottery Mound site and evaluate what solutions can be put in place to protect the site which is of historic and cultural significance to the Pueblo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 20:36 Photo ID: 8506562 VIRIN: 240626-A-CZ991-1019 Resolution: 6000x4800 Size: 19.48 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE, Pueblo of Isleta sign Tribal partnership agreement for Pottery Mound cultural preservation study [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.