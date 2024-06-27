Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone salutes the colors during pass in review on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. Maj. Gen. Rone is taking command of the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Dawson Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8506013 VIRIN: 240628-A-RE854-2357 Resolution: 2047x1365 Size: 985.76 KB Location: KANSAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.