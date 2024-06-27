Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone salutes the colors during pass in review on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. Maj. Gen. Rone is taking command of the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Dawson Smith)
This work, 1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Big Red One welcomes new leader
