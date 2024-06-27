Big Red One welcomes new leader

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley hosted a division change of command ceremony at Cavalry Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commanding general of the III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, presided over the change of command ceremony held to honor Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer, III, the division’s outgoing commanding general, and to welcome Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, the division’s incoming commanding general.

The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing a handover of authorities and responsibilities within a unit or command. The colors flown at every ceremony represent the history, tradition, and accomplishments of a unit throughout its history. The passing of the colors signifies more than a change in power and authority, it signifies a new chapter for the division in its long history of service to the nation and the American people it has sworn to defend.

Meyer, who assumed command of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley in May of 2022, expressed his appreciation of the Soldiers in formation and the importance of the oath taken and upheld by all Soldiers.

“We often talk about that Soldiers take an oath and serve something larger than themselves without ever articulating what that something is,” said Meyer. “That something that these Soldiers standing in front of you took an oath to, are the ideals of our country, contained in the constitution. They have raised their right hand and vowed to support and defend those ideas and all of them give us hope that tomorrow will be better than today. So, to all those Soldiers who have served with me these past 25 months, thank you.”

Meyer has proudly served the 1st Inf. Div. for over two years and expressed confidence and appreciation for the incoming commanding general and his family. Meyer will move forward as the Chief of Staff at United States Northern Command, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

“Now as we bid farewell to team Meyer, we are welcoming a fantastic team in Monté and Michelle Rone,” said Bernabe. “Monté is coming to us from the Maneuvers Center of Excellence, where he was the commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School. I’ll tell you, he is a leader with a reputation of excellence.”

Maj. Gen. Rone was commissioned in the Infantry upon graduation from Eastern Michigan University in 1995. Rone has served in Airborne, Mechanized/Armor, and Stryker formations. His first assignment was with the 3rd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“My family and I are humbled and grateful to Army senior leaders for allowing us and entrusting us with command of the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley,” said Rone. “It is an honor to join the ranks of this storied division with its tradition of excellence, mission success and enduring commitment to caring for Soldiers, their families and civilians.”

