Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III passes the 1st Infantry Division colors to Lt. Gen. Sean Cardona Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commander, on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. The passing of the colors symbolizes the relinquishing of Maj. Gen. Myers is command of the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Dawson Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8506005
    VIRIN: 240628-A-RE854-2356
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 749.31 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Big Red One welcomes new leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st ID
    Fort Riley
    change of command
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT