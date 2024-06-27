1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III passes the 1st Infantry Division colors to Lt. Gen. Sean Cardona Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commander, on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. The passing of the colors symbolizes the relinquishing of Maj. Gen. Myers is command of the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Dawson Smith)

