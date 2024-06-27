1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone receives the 1st Infantry Division colors from Lt. Gen. Sean Cardona Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commander, on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. The passing of the colors symbolizes that Maj. Gen. Rone is taking command of the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Joshua Fish)

