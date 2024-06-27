Lt. Gen. Sean Cardona Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commander, Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, and Maj. Gen. John V. Myer III march during the inspection of troops on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. Maj. Gen. Meyer is relinquishing command of the 1st Infantry Division to Maj. Gen. Rone. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Joshua Fish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8505996 VIRIN: 240628-A-YH521-6384 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 893.63 KB Location: KANSAS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.