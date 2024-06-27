Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Fish 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Sean Cardona Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commander, Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, and Maj. Gen. John V. Myer III march during the inspection of troops on Calvary Parade Field, Fort Riley, Kansas June 28, 2024. Maj. Gen. Meyer is relinquishing command of the 1st Infantry Division to Maj. Gen. Rone. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Joshua Fish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8505996
    VIRIN: 240628-A-YH521-6384
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 893.63 KB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Big Red One welcomes new leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT