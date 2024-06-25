U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Sciarrone, 31st Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, congratulates a fellow member of the Bodhi Bean Run Club after a morning run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. Sciarrone founded the club as a way to encourage members of Wyvern Nation to take charge of their physical fitness journey while further connecting with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 06:04
|Photo ID:
|8504532
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-VJ231-9443
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|826.03 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT