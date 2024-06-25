Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Sciarrone, 31st Force Support Squadron fitness center journeyman, congratulates a fellow member of the Bodhi Bean Run Club after a morning run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. Sciarrone founded the club as a way to encourage members of Wyvern Nation to take charge of their physical fitness journey while further connecting with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

