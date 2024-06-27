Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship [Image 2 of 9]

    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Bodhi Bean Run Club participants pose for a photo before embarking on a morning run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. Bodhi Bean Run Club is an emerging new group at Aviano offering the opportunity to embrace the joy of movement and run with intention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

