Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

A member of the Bodhi Bean Run Club participates in a morning run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. Founded by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Sciarrone, Bodhi Bean Run Club looks to bring intentionality to every mile and push participants to reach new records with every run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

