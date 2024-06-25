Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship [Image 9 of 9]

    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Fuller, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament craftsman, finishes a morning run with the Bodhi Bean Run Club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Sciarrone founded the club as a way to encourage members of Wyvern Nation to take charge of their physical fitness journey while further connecting with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:04
    Photo ID: 8504536
    VIRIN: 240628-F-VJ231-8520
    Resolution: 5195x3456
    Size: 904.65 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    Fitness
    Run Club
    airmen running

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT