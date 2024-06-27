Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship

U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the Bodhi Bean Run Club depart on a morning run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. Bodhi Bean Run Club, founded by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Sciarrone, focuses on bringing the community together through group runs that practice mindfulness and increased physicality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

