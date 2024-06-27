U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the Bodhi Bean Run Club depart on a morning run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. Bodhi Bean Run Club, founded by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Sciarrone, focuses on bringing the community together through group runs that practice mindfulness and increased physicality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 06:04
|Photo ID:
|8504506
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-VJ231-3018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacing the Force: Fostering Fitness and Fellowship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT