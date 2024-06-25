Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities [Image 11 of 12]

    Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force member operates heavy equipment during a bilateral rapid airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts quarterly training to enhance readiness and RADR capabilities. This was the second time joint RADR training was conducted at Iruma AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8504298
    VIRIN: 240618-F-JB191-1354
    Resolution: 4757x3248
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities

    PACAF
    interoperability
    bilateral training
    JASDF
    374th CES
    RADR

