U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense members conduct a joint cutting procedure during a bilateral airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)
Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities
