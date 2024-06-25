Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense members conduct a joint cutting procedure during a bilateral airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

