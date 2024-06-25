Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force conducted bilateral rapid airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18.

    RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. This training fostered an environment where U.S. Air Force and JASDF members could learn from one another through sharing RADR methods.

    “Although it’s raining severely, this training provides us with a more unique experience,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Vincent Chow, 374th CES operations engineering chief. “Essentially, we are preparing ourselves for how to respond to future unforeseen weather conditions.”

    The two forces worked side-by-side to repair ten craters and ten spalls. Both forces contributed heavy equipment and tools to utilize during the training. The repair processes included debris removal, cutting, excavating, rapid concrete mixing, and concrete placement.

    “It is important we are able to fix a damaged airfield anytime and in any condition,” said JASDF 1st Lt. Masahiro Ono, Central Air Civil Engineering Group flight chief. “Interoperability between Japan and the U.S. is one of the keys to a successful mission.”

    The 374th CES conducts quarterly training to enhance readiness and RADR abilities. This was the second time joint RADR training was conducted at Iruma AB.

    “Training with the U.S. allows us to build upon our capabilities,” said Ono. “If we ever have any issues, their proximity allows Yokota CES to provide support rapidly, which is very reassuring.”

    Combined training like RADR bolsters our partnerships and mission readiness capabilities at Yokota by strengthening valuable technical skills in personnel and allowing for information sharing between U.S. Air Force and JASDF forces.

