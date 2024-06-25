Rain showers propel US, JASDF RADR training capabilities

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Pluger, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks to a Japan Air Self-Defense Force member during a rapid airfield damage repair training at Iruma Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2024. This training allowed U.S. Air Force and JASDF members to learn from one another by sharing RADR methods, heavy equipment and tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

