    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Airmen of the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron salute Lt. Col. Derek Cole, 792nd ISS commander, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony it is tradition for squadrons to render an incoming commander their first salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 19:50
    Photo ID: 8503787
    VIRIN: 240621-F-ZZ000-1007
    Resolution: 3310x2172
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

