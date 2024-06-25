Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    15th Wing

    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron senior leaders stand at the position of attention during the 792nd ISS Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a long military tradition that allows troops to witness the official transfer of responsibility.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 19:50
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US
