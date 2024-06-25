647th Force Support Squadron honor guardsmen present colors during the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the event Lt. Col. Christina Decker, outgoing 792nd ISS commander, transferred authority to Lt. Col. Derek Cole. incoming 792nd ISS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 19:49 Photo ID: 8503783 VIRIN: 240621-F-ZZ000-1001 Resolution: 4706x2510 Size: 5.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.