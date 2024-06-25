Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024 [Image 3 of 7]

    792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    647th Force Support Squadron honor guardsmen present colors during the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the event Lt. Col. Christina Decker, outgoing 792nd ISS commander, transferred authority to Lt. Col. Derek Cole. incoming 792nd ISS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)

