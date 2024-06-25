JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES 06.21.2024 Courtesy Photo 15th Wing

Col. Dennis Borrman, 692nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, presents a guidon to Lt. Col Derek Cole, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a long military tradition that allows troops to witness the official transfer of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)