Col. Dennis Borrman, 692nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, presents a guidon to Lt. Col Derek Cole, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a long military tradition that allows troops to witness the official transfer of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 19:50
|Photo ID:
|8503786
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-ZZ000-1006
|Resolution:
|3522x2628
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT