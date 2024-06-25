Col. Dennis Borrman, 692nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, presents a citation to Lt. Col. Christina Decker, outgoing 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron commander, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. The 792nd ISS mission is to protect and operationalize intel in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dexter Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8503781
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-ZZ000-1002
|Resolution:
|3204x2365
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT