Red Horse Squadron Works on Construction Projects at Pacific Missile Range Facility

Members of Ohio Air National Guard’s 200th Red Horse (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron construct a pavilion at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, June 8, 2024. The squadron deployed to PMRF for two weeks for multiple construction and base infrastructure improvement projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

