PMRF Commanding Officer Thanks Red Horse Squadron for Hard Work During Deployment

PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson thanks members of Ohio Air National Guard’s 200th RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron, for their work at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. The squadron deployed to PMRF for two weeks for multiple construction and base infrastructure improvement projects, including constructing the pavilion in the background. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

