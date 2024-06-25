Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Horse Squadron Works on Construction Projects at Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 2 of 8]

    Red Horse Squadron Works on Construction Projects at Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Members of Ohio Air National Guard’s 200th Red Horse (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron construct a pavilion at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, June 8, 2024. The squadron deployed to PMRF for two weeks for multiple construction and base infrastructure improvement projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    This work, Red Horse Squadron Works on Construction Projects at Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio
    PMRF

