PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson, MWR Director Jeffrey Shaw, and MWR Recreational Lodging Manager Sarah Grossman pose for a group photo with members of Ohio Air National Guard’s 200th RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron, in front of the pavilion the unit constructed, at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. The squadron deployed to PMRF for two weeks for multiple construction and base infrastructure improvement projects. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 21:54 Photo ID: 8501713 VIRIN: 240614-N-BN624-1026 Resolution: 5013x3346 Size: 10.79 MB Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF-Red Horse Squadron Group Photo At End of Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.