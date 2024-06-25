Members of Ohio Air National Guard’s 200th Red Horse (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron work on construction projects at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kekaha, Hawaii, June 8, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8501697
|VIRIN:
|240608-N-BN624-1087
|Resolution:
|4368x2916
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Horse Squadron Works on Construction Projects at Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT