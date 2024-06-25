From left, Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall, Department of the Army BOSS Representative, G9 Sgt. Maj. Sharita Onugha, and IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland present USAG Italy with the first-place check for Program of the Year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8501682 VIRIN: 240614-A-QG562-1008 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.37 MB Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.