From left, Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall, Department of the Army BOSS Representative, G9 Sgt. Maj. Sharita Onugha, and IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland introduce USAG Hawaii’s Mai Phan as the new DA Boss Representative.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 22:07
|Photo ID:
|8501683
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-QG562-1009
|Resolution:
|2650x2427
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT