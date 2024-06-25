Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum [Image 9 of 10]

    National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum

    LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    From left, Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall, Department of the Army BOSS Representative, G9 Sgt. Maj. Sharita Onugha, and IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland introduce USAG Hawaii’s Mai Phan as the new DA Boss Representative.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8501683
    VIRIN: 240614-A-QG562-1009
    Resolution: 2650x2427
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum

    IMCOM

