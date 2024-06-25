From left, Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall, Department of the Army BOSS Representative, G9 Sgt. Maj. Sharita Onugha, and IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland honor Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8501680 VIRIN: 240614-A-QG562-1006 Resolution: 2832x2725 Size: 1.77 MB Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.