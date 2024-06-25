National Conference Center hosts annual BOSS training forum

LEESBURG, Va. – U.S. Army Installation Management Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland had a message for the 203 advisors, presidents and sergeants major who attended the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Training Forum June 9-14 at the National Conference Center.



“We hope that you understand that what you are doing absolutely makes a difference each and every day,” Copeland said. “As I tell my kids, nobody’s perfect. But we will accept excellence every day, and you all do excellent work every day for those who are on your post. “



BOSS was founded in 1989 to respond to the recreational needs of single Soldiers ages 18-25, who make up 35% of the Army. Since its founding, it has evolved into a program that teaches life skills for new Soldiers and as a safe space for Soldiers who are struggling.



The advisors, presidents and sergeants major participated in workshops that support the pillars of the BOSS program – quality of life, community service, and recreation and leisure.



The Soldiers participated in a life skills exercise of healthy eating and a skills assessment. Deb Harris, Defense Commissary Agency dietitian, was on hand to provide nutrition guidance for the Soldiers. They were split into 12 teams of 6, and each had to concoct meals using typical cooking utensils such as knives, bowls, measuring cups, an InstaPot and Microwave. The meals had to be nutritious -- high in protein, low sodium and using healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados -- and within a $40 budget.



A four-person team judged the team’s dishes based on the above criteria and on presentation – much like a cooking show.



“The best part was seeing the social interaction, teamwork, critical thinking, and leadership applied to making their meal,” said IMCOM-Pacific Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Williams, who participated on one of the teams and also lauded the Soldiers’ creativity and resourcefulness. “They had so much fun, and that’s what we expect in our life skills program.”



It was also the first BOSS Training Forum for IMCOM G9 Directorate Sgt. Maj. Sharita Onugha, which she called a “Class A event.”



“The activities and entertainment have all been crucial in building community events and enhance that connection among our service members,” Onugha said. “This is a forum that we definitely need to continue going forward, and I’m excited to see what we bring in 2025 and what we can build on from this excellent event.”



The forum was also the last event as Department of the Army BOSS Representative for Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall, who has served in the role since August 2021. Staff Sgt. Mai Phan, USAG Hawaii BOSS president, will succeed Mackall.



“Helping others progress in their career and getting Soldiers involved are my biggest things,” said Phan, who has been involved with BOSS for the past six years. “Getting Soldiers out of the barracks and decreasing suicide rates mean so much to me.”



As USAG Hawaii BOSS president, Phan said she briefs new Soldiers three times a week and tries to get them involved with programs immediately.



“There was one infantry Soldier this past year who had a shoulder injury, and he thought he was going to be kicked out of the Army,” said Phan, whose military occupational specialty is as an orthopedic specialist. “I helped him out with my medical background, got him linked in, and had him shadow my physician assistants. He was so intrigued that he now wants to go to PA school. He has another positive outlook on life again, he’s involved with the BOSS program, and he knows what he needs to do to get better.”



While Mackall is stepping down as the DA BOSS Representative, he plans to continue staying involved with BOSS.



“It’s not just a job for me. It’s a lifestyle,” said Mackall, who has been involved with the program for almost 10 years and credited the program for saving his life on two occasions. “You have to embrace it. Part of it is because if it wasn’t for the program, I wouldn’t be standing here, but it’s also seeing the impact you have on other folks. Watching them come to you for things they don’t feel comfortable going to their leadership for and asking for their basic bits of professional or personal advice, it’s inspiring.”



Award winners from the forum were Fort Campbell for BOSS in a Box; USAG Hawaii for Community Service; USAG Daegu for program video; and USAG Italy Vicenza for Program of the Year).



Also, Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond of USAG Camp Humphreys was named Command Sgt. Maj. of the Year; Ann Garcia of USAG Italy was named Advisor of the Year; CPL Reschelle Deschenes of Fort Bliss was named President of the Year; and Brenda Lee McCullough, ID-Pacific Director, was named Supporter of the Year.

