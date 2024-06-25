49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving

Brad Martin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy mobile equipment mechanic, inspects an aircraft fire-fighting vehicle at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. Repairs on heavy-duty vehicles take up to two weeks once special parts arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

