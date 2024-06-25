Scott White, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy mobile equipment mechanic, replaces a hydraulic line leak on a Caterpillar Scraper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. Scrapers are used for large earthworks projects ahead of laying down pavement and foundations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8501021
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-OP366-1045
|Resolution:
|7202x4801
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT