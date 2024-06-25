Scott White, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy mobile equipment mechanic, replaces a hydraulic line leak on a Caterpillar Scraper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. Scrapers are used for large earthworks projects ahead of laying down pavement and foundations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 17:10 Photo ID: 8501021 VIRIN: 240620-F-OP366-1045 Resolution: 7202x4801 Size: 2.93 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.