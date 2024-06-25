49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving

A 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron maintenance warehouse at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. Vehicle management has a vital role in keeping the base operational by ensuring each department’s vehicles are maintained and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
