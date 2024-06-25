U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reilly Penalosa, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generation vehicular equipment maintenance apprentice, checks engine oil levels of a truck at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. With quick maintenance, a bobtail would be readily available to move munitions from a storage unit to an F-16 without causing a disruption to supply movement capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 17:10
|Photo ID:
|8501019
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-OP366-1004
|Resolution:
|6236x4157
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
