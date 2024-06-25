49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reilly Penalosa, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generation vehicular equipment maintenance apprentice, checks engine oil levels of a truck at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. With quick maintenance, a bobtail would be readily available to move munitions from a storage unit to an F-16 without causing a disruption to supply movement capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024