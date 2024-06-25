Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving [Image 5 of 6]

    49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Heavy-duty vehicles are parked in the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. Vehicle maintenance receives three to five heavy-duty vehicles to work on each week, with each vehicle taking up to two weeks to repair after receiving specialized parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

