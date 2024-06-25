49th LRS Vehicle Management keeps Holloman moving

Heavy-duty vehicles are parked in the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 20, 2024. Vehicle maintenance receives three to five heavy-duty vehicles to work on each week, with each vehicle taking up to two weeks to repair after receiving specialized parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

