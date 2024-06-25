EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Young, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, left, and 1st Lt. Michael Williams, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron co-pilot, cut the ribbon of the new EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H had its first flight in 1981 and is being replaced by the EA-37B Compass Call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

