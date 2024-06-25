Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display showcases names of maintainers and pilots at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H had its first flight in 1981, was delivered to the Air Force in 1982, and reached initial operating capability in 1983. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8500285
    VIRIN: 240624-F-NC038-8902
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 819.32 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan

