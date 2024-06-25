EC-130H Compass Call Static Display Ceremony

An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft static display showcases names of maintainers and pilots at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 24, 2024. The EC-130H had its first flight in 1981, was delivered to the Air Force in 1982, and reached initial operating capability in 1983. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

